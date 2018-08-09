Tulsa Children's Chorus Holding Open Tryouts

The Tulsa Children’s Chorus is holding open tryouts for the 2018-19 season.

The tryouts are open for children grades 3-12; any student who loves to sing and wants to be part of a committed choral group can audition.

The Tulsa Children’s Chorus performs at season concerts, community festivals, and civic events.

It also collaborates with other organizations, like the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, Tulsa Oratorio Chorus and more. This year, it will perform with the Tulsa Oratorio Chorus and the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra in their production of Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem no November 11, 2018.

Auditions will be held Saturday, August 11, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church and will test students on pitch matching, rhythmic skills and an a cappella song.

To register, or for more information, call 918-295-7787 or email tulsachildrenschorus@gmail.com