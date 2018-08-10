Man Questioned, Released In Tulsa's 29th Homicide

Police question and release a man following a fatal shooting Thursday evening at a Tulsa motel.

Officers were called just before 7:45 p.m. to the Super 8 Motel in the 3200 block of South 79th East Avenue about the shooting. They arrived to find the 33-year-old caller waiting for police in the motel's parking lot.

Police say this is the city's 29th homicide of 2018.

The man told police he was in his motel room when another man knocked on the door. When the caller opened the door, an unidentified 34-year-old man walked into the room. Police say the caller told them he was in fear for life "due to the dead man's actions," and shot him once.

Police went to the caller's room and found a man dead inside. Officers also recovered a gun believed used in the shooting.

Sgt. Dave Walker says during their investigation , they learned the dead man had apparently locked himself out of another room in the motel and was knocking on random doors creating a disturbance. He says a search of the deceased man's room revealed the man may have been huffing starter fluid prior to his death.

Sgt. Walker said the deceased man had been staying at the motel since August 1st and the caller had checked into his room at about 5 p.m. on Thursday. He says there is no indication that the two knew each other prior to this encounter.

The deceased man's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.