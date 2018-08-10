Governor Places Vision Fund Proposal On November Ballot

Police are looking for a 14-year-old Tulsa with severe medical issues. Officers say Emmanuel Carney was last seen when he left his home in the area of East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday at 5 p.m.More >>
Police are looking for a 14-year-old Tulsa with severe medical issues. Officers say Emmanuel Carney was last seen when he left his home in the area of East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday at 5 p.m.More >>
We’re void of precip across the state this morning as I post. But don’t be shocked you see a brief shower around sunrise on the radar. The coverage will be very low, but I can’t rule out the low possibilities for one or two somewhere across northern OklahomaMore >>
We’re void of precip across the state this morning as I post. But don’t be shocked you see a brief shower around sunrise on the radar. The coverage will be very low, but I can’t rule out the low possibilities for one or two somewhere across northern OklahomaMore >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!