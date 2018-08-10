Woman Finds Toddler Wandering Tulsa Streets - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Woman Finds Toddler Wandering Tulsa Streets

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa woman tells News On 6 she found a toddler walking in the street unsupervised Thursday near Pine and the Tisdale Parkway.

"I just picked her up and looked around and honked my horn and thought maybe the parent would hear me," said Angela Walker.  

Walker posted on Facebook, saying she found the little girl wandering the street and tried to take her home.  After 30 minutes, she called 911.

Walker says the Department of Human Services now has the toddler and understands Tulsa Police talked with the child's mother.

  Tulsa Police Search For Missing 14-Year-Old

    Tulsa Police Search For Missing 14-Year-Old

    Tulsa Police photoTulsa Police photo

    Police are looking for a 14-year-old Tulsa with severe medical issues. Officers say Emmanuel Carney was last seen when he left his home in the area of East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday at 5 p.m.

    Police are looking for a 14-year-old Tulsa with severe medical issues. Officers say Emmanuel Carney was last seen when he left his home in the area of East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday at 5 p.m.

  Warm Across Oklahoma With An Ozone Alert For Tulsa

    Warm Across Oklahoma With An Ozone Alert For Tulsa

    We’re void of precip across the state this morning as I post. But don’t be shocked you see a brief shower around sunrise on the radar.  The coverage will be very low, but I can’t rule out the low possibilities for one or two somewhere across northern Oklahoma

    We’re void of precip across the state this morning as I post. But don’t be shocked you see a brief shower around sunrise on the radar.  The coverage will be very low, but I can’t rule out the low possibilities for one or two somewhere across northern Oklahoma

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
