Woman Finds Toddler Wandering Tulsa Streets

A Tulsa woman tells News On 6 she found a toddler walking in the street unsupervised Thursday near Pine and the Tisdale Parkway.

"I just picked her up and looked around and honked my horn and thought maybe the parent would hear me," said Angela Walker.

Walker posted on Facebook, saying she found the little girl wandering the street and tried to take her home. After 30 minutes, she called 911.

Walker says the Department of Human Services now has the toddler and understands Tulsa Police talked with the child's mother.