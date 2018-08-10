Warm Across Oklahoma With An Ozone Alert For Tulsa

We’re void of precip across the state this morning as I post. But don’t be shocked you see a brief shower around sunrise on the radar. The coverage will be very low, but I can’t rule out the low possibilities for one or two somewhere across northern OklahomaMore >>
Temperatures will climb back into the lower 90s today and into the mid-90s Friday before another system arrives Sunday into early next week with additional storm chances and below seasonal average daytime highs.More >>
