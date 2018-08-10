Police: Men Steal Money, Vehicle From Victim At Tulsa Apartments - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Men Steal Money, Vehicle From Victim At Tulsa Apartments

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police look for two men who they say robbed a man of his wallet and vehicle at a Tulsa apartment complex late Thursday.

Officers say the robbery happened at the Brandon Trails Apartments in the 2500 block of East 88th Street just after 11 p.m.

The victim told police, two armed men wearing masks approached him in front of the apartment complex's office and took his car keys, cell phone and wallet.

The robbers then drove off in the victim's Honda Pilot.  Police say the Honda was later found at the Delaware Crossing Apartments near 90th and Delaware.

Officers say the victim was not injured.

