Hulbert Man Competing In PBR's Bull Riding At Tulsa's BOK Center - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Hulbert Man Competing In PBR's Bull Riding At Tulsa's BOK Center

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Cowboys and cowgirls are in Tulsa this weekend for the Professional Bull Riders Tour at the BOK Center.

PBR bull riders always look forward to competing in Tulsa, but no one more than Ryan Dirteater who is from Hulbert.  

Tulsa is the first of nine regular season events before the World Finals in November.  This is a big year for the PBR, it's celebrating its 25th season. 

Ryan Dirteater has been competing with the PBR for 10 years now.  He graduated from Hulbert High School in 2008 and made his first PBR finals in the same year.

He says there's nothing better than riding in Oklahoma.  It's when his family and friends who might not get to travel with him, can watch him ride.

"It's something special and to be able to win something like that would just be icing on the cake. I won Oklahoma City earlier this year, won second at Tulsa last year. There's something about it. I feed off the crowd and when they're in there they're on their feet screaming your name, it just makes me try a little bit hard," said Ryan Dirteater.

PBR: Unleash The Beast is Saturday and Sunday at Tulsa BOK Center.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Radio Partners

Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.