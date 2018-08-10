Hulbert Man Competing In PBR's Bull Riding At Tulsa's BOK Center

Cowboys and cowgirls are in Tulsa this weekend for the Professional Bull Riders Tour at the BOK Center.

PBR bull riders always look forward to competing in Tulsa, but no one more than Ryan Dirteater who is from Hulbert.

Tulsa is the first of nine regular season events before the World Finals in November. This is a big year for the PBR, it's celebrating its 25th season.

Ryan Dirteater has been competing with the PBR for 10 years now. He graduated from Hulbert High School in 2008 and made his first PBR finals in the same year.

He says there's nothing better than riding in Oklahoma. It's when his family and friends who might not get to travel with him, can watch him ride.

"It's something special and to be able to win something like that would just be icing on the cake. I won Oklahoma City earlier this year, won second at Tulsa last year. There's something about it. I feed off the crowd and when they're in there they're on their feet screaming your name, it just makes me try a little bit hard," said Ryan Dirteater.

PBR: Unleash The Beast is Saturday and Sunday at Tulsa BOK Center.