Armed Man Robs Two Tulsa Donut Shops Early Friday, Police Say

News: Crime

Armed Man Robs Two Tulsa Donut Shops Early Friday, Police Say

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police look for a man who they say robbed two Tulsa donut shop early Friday.

Officers say the two businesses are Browns Donuts in the 1300 block of North Yale and Daylight Donuts in the 500 block of North 28th West Avenue.

Just before 5:45 a.m. police got a call from Browns Donuts about a robbery.  They say the robber entered the business, pointed a gun at employees and demanded money.  When an employee followed him outside, police said the robber fired a shot.  The employee was not injured, police say.

Then just before 6 a.m., a man described as being identical to the first robber, walked into Daylight Donuts, showed a gun and demanded cash.  He then left in what police say may have been a 2006-2012 white Chevy or GMC pickup.

