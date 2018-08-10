Armed Man Robs Two Tulsa Donut Shops Early Friday, Police Say

Police look for a man who they say robbed two Tulsa donut shop early Friday.

Officers say the two businesses are Browns Donuts in the 1300 block of North Yale and Daylight Donuts in the 500 block of North 28th West Avenue.

NOW: Officers on scene of an armed robbery at Daylight Donuts near Edison and Gilcrease Museum Rd. Police say it’s the same robbers who hit Browns Donuts near Pine and Yale this morning. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/KanD259Tnt — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) August 10, 2018

Just before 5:45 a.m. police got a call from Browns Donuts about a robbery. They say the robber entered the business, pointed a gun at employees and demanded money. When an employee followed him outside, police said the robber fired a shot. The employee was not injured, police say.

Then just before 6 a.m., a man described as being identical to the first robber, walked into Daylight Donuts, showed a gun and demanded cash. He then left in what police say may have been a 2006-2012 white Chevy or GMC pickup.