Police: Speeding Motorcyclist Crashes Into Tulsa Highway Wall

Police say the rider was trying to dodge rubber from this tire.

Police believe a motorcyclist was going well over the speed limit, headed south on a busy Tulsa highway Friday morning crashing into a wall.

The crash on Highway 169 near 11th Street caused traffic to backup for miles.

Officers say witnesses told police the motorcycle rider was weaving in and out of traffic, when a tire blew on a Dodge pickup pulling a trailer with a backhoe, in front of the cyclist. In an effort to avoid the shredded tire, police say the rider lost control, striking a center concrete wall.

Police say the cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken by EMSA to the hospital in critical condition