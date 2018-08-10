Tulsa police say man fatally shot after entering motel room

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Police say a man was fatally shot after walking uninvited into another man's motel room.

Sgt. Dave Walker says police were called to the Super 8 Motel in southeast Tulsa about 7:45 p.m. Thursday man a man who said he had shot the victim, who was found dead inside the room.

No names have been released.

Walker says the dead man had apparently locked himself out of his room and security video shows he was knocking on random doors and creating a disturbance. When a door was opened, then man entered the room where he was shot.

Walker says the resident of the room told investigators he feared for his life and opened fire when other man walked uninvited into the room.

Walker said the resident was not arrested.

