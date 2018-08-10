Tulsa Woman Wins 2018 Best Summer Ever Contest

Brenda Klintworth of Tulsa is the winner of our 2018 Best Summer Ever contest. Brenda and six other contestants made it to the finals August 10, and Brenda was the lucky winner of a brand new Ford EcoSport SUV.

Our other contestants didn't go home empty handed. They won a $1,000 consolation prize. The other top contestants were John Knecht of Bristow, Shuwanna Gilliam of Tulsa, Steve Martin of Skiatook, Glorianne Smith of Tulsa, Timothy Thompson of Okmulgee and Stacy Autry of Tulsa.

The contest wouldn't be possible without the good folks at Oklahoma Ford Dealers. Participating dealerships were: