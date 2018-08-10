Primary settles most races in Democrat dominated Hawaii

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for food

The Latest: Grandfather says he reported location of kids

An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...

Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kansas' Kris Kobach is the exception.

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Attorney Kevin Downing, left, gestures to the rest of the defense team for Paul Manafort, as the team leaves federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursd...

A team of whale experts has injected an ailing killer whale with antibiotics in a rare emergency effort to save her.

(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...

Medication given to sick killer whale at sea to save her

Tennessee set to execute its first inmate since 2009, man condemned for the 1985 rape and murder of 7-year-old girl he was babysitting.

(Tennessee Department of Correction via AP). This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Billy Ray Irick, currently on death row at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, Tenn. Irick was convicted for rapin...

Tennessee carries out its 1st execution in nearly a decade

Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun rails against foreign outsourcing on the campaign trail, even as his own company continues to sell its trademarked brand of auto accessories, many of which are made in China.

Tesla CEO's attempt to escape Wall Street's pressure with buyout of electric car maker could bring new headaches.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Customers check out the Tesla X, at the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Board members at Tesla are evaluating CEO and Chairman Elon Musk's $72 billion proposal to take the electric car and s...

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

Children's advocates want the American Psychological Association to condemn the tech industry's practice of using persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens.

(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...

Tech billionaire and advocate for crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police o...

(Dennis Oda/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this April 6, 2018 photo, state Rep. Andria Tupola, who is running for Hawaii governor in the Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 primary, speaks at a forum in Honolulu. Tupola said one of her primary focuses as gov...

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File). In this April 28, 2018 photo, U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, D-Hawaii, who is giving up her seat in Congress to run for Hawaii governor, talks with a guest at an event in Honolulu. Hawaii Gov. David Ige faces a stiff challen...

(Dennis Oda/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this April 6, 2018 photo, former state Sen. John Carroll, who is running for Hawaii governor, speaks at a forum in Honolulu. Carroll said Hawaii “is in economic chaos,” and plans to sue to lift shipping ...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, Hawaii Gov. David Ige, right, and first lady Dawn Amano Ige smile after voting early in the state's primary election in Honolulu. Ige is seeking the nomination for a second term in office i...

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, former U.S. Rep. Ed Case greets evening commuters while campaigning for the U.S. congressional seat representing urban Honolulu, in Honolulu. Hawaii voters head to the polls this...

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii's weekend primary election will most likely settle the outcome of this year's major races.

That's because the Democratic Party continues to overwhelmingly dominate Hawaii politics. The Republican Party isn't even fielding candidates in most state legislative districts.

The most heated contests in Saturday's election are for governor and for the U.S. Congressional seat representing urban Honolulu.

U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa is challenging Gov. David Ige, a one-term incumbent, for the Democratic Party's nomination for governor. It's a move Ige himself successfully pulled four years ago when he, then a state senator, challenged and defeated Gov. Neil Abercrombie in the primary.

Both are experienced, long-time politicians in Hawaii, leading to a close race.

On the Republican side, state Rep. Andria Tupola is seeking the nomination along with former Pearl Harbor nonprofit CEO Ray L'Heureux and former state senator John Carroll.

Hanabusa's decision to run for governor opened up her congressional seat, prompting six major Democratic Party figures to enter the ring to succeed her.

The diverse list includes a 65-year-old fiscally conservative Democrat and a 29-year-old democratic socialist who advocates giving all Americans Medicare and making college tuition free. Two of the others gained notoriety by opposing President Donald Trump.

Former U.S. Rep. Ed Case, the conservative Democrat, leads the field in name recognition and experience, having served in Congress before.

Asami Kobayashi, who has been volunteering for the Case campaign, said she liked his message of bipartisanship.

"That's something that we really need right now when Congress seems to be really divided," Kobayashi said.

Another contender, Lt. Gov. Doug Chin, gained popularity when he was state attorney general by leading Hawaii's lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's ban on travelers from several mostly Muslim-majority countries.

That, along with his support for boosting spending on public education and boosting teacher salaries, earned Chin earned the endorsement of the Hawaii State Teachers Association, one of the state's most powerful unions.

"We have seen that Doug Chin is courageous and is willing to take unpopular stands in order to protect minorities in this country," said Corey Rosenlee, the union's president.

Also running are veteran lawmaker Donna Mercado Kim, a former state Senate president, and Ernie Martin, the current chairman of the Honolulu City Council.

Kaniela Ing, a state representative, is hoping his calls for tuition free college, cancelling student debt and Medicare-for-all will help him reprise the dramatic come-from-behind victory his New York democratic socialist colleague, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, scored two months ago. Ocasio-Cortez defeated a powerful sitting congressman in her Democratic primary in June.

Beth Fukumoto is another candidate who made her name opposing Trump. In her case, she was a member of the Republican Party, serving as the House Minority Leader in the state House of Representatives, when she criticized Trump during the Women's March in Honolulu. Members of her party asked her to resign her leadership post afterward. In response, she quit the party altogether and joined the Democrats.

Fukumoto's defection whittled the Republican Party's presence in the state House to just five out of 51 members. There is currently no Republican in the 25-member state Senate.

There is also no Republican among the state's four-person Congressional delegation in Washington.

The GOP is fielding candidates in five of the 13 state Senate districts up for election this year. It has candidates running in less than 20 of the state's 51 House districts.

Turnout for the last midterm primary election in 2014 was 41.5 percent.

The state has made it easier to vote this year, allowing people to register on the day of the election at their polling place. People used to have to register a month before the election.

Hawaii has open primaries, meaning voters don't have to be members of a political party to vote for its candidates.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.