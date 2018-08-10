Kansas governor's aide: Kobach promise on count not enough - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Kansas governor's aide: Kobach promise on count not enough

Posted: Updated:
(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela... (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...
(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). CORRECTS SPELLING OF LAST NAME TO COLYER INSTEAD OF COYLER - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer addresses the media at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, a day after his primary race aga... (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). CORRECTS SPELLING OF LAST NAME TO COLYER INSTEAD OF COYLER - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer addresses the media at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, a day after his primary race aga...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Texas lockup is epicenter of family immigration detention

    Texas lockup is epicenter of family immigration detention

    Friday, August 10 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:54:29 GMT
    (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP). In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo, provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a boy eats at South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. Currently housing 1,520 m...(Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP). In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo, provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a boy eats at South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. Currently housing 1,520 m...
    The Dilley family immigration lockup in rural south Texas has become an epicenter for immigration policies that the Trump administration has looked to tighten.More >>
    The Dilley family immigration lockup in rural south Texas has become an epicenter for immigration policies that the Trump administration has looked to tighten.More >>

  • Kansas governor's aide: Kobach promise on count not enough

    Kansas governor's aide: Kobach promise on count not enough

    Friday, August 10 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:54:17 GMT
    (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...
    An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.More >>
    An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.More >>

  • Father recalls compound suspect as high-strung, not radical

    Father recalls compound suspect as high-strung, not radical

    Friday, August 10 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:54:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...
    A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.More >>
    A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.More >>
    •   

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

Colyer spokesman Kendall Marr on Friday reiterated the governor's demand that Kobach stop advising county election officials on handling perhaps several thousand as-yet uncounted ballots in the governor's race.

Kobach led by 121 votes out of more than 311,000 cast after discrepancies were found Thursday between two counties' totals and those reported on the secretary of state's website.

The secretary of state advises counties, which handle actual counting. Kobach noted that Thursday night on CNN but said he would stay out of further counting because of Colyer's demand in a letter Thursday.

But Marr says Colyer wants Kobach to step aside from "his actual" advising role.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.