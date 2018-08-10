The Latest: Banker says chairman approved loan to Manafort

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for food

The Latest: Grandfather says he reported location of kids

An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert

A federal judge is allowing Nebraska to proceed with the state's first-ever lethal injection despite a pharmaceutical company's lawsuit that claims the state illicitly obtained its drugs.

Yosemite National Park will reopen Tuesday, 14 days after a wildfire choked the park with smoke at the peak of tourist season.

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.

An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kansas' Kris Kobach is the exception.

Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.

A Michigan man charged in the neglect death of his 10-month-old baby says he's unfairly charged and that seeking medical help is 'just as dangerous as not going.'.

NASA is sending a spacecraft on a voyage straight into the sun's glittering crown.

A fifth lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over a mine waste spill the agency inadvertently triggered in 2015, polluting rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

A team of whale experts has injected an ailing killer whale with antibiotics in a rare emergency effort to save her.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - The Latest on the bank fraud and tax evasion trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort (all times local):

4 p.m.

A New York banking executive is testifying that the chairman of his bank overruled his own bank's president in order to approve a $9.5 million loan to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Federal Savings Bank Senior Vice President Dennis Raico said Friday during Manafort's financial fraud trial that the bank's chairman, Stephen Calk, green-lighted the loan.

The loan was aimed for a Manafort property in Bridgehampton, New York, but the bank's president, Javier Ubarri, had torpedoed the loan application, questioning whether Manafort had enough income to pay it back.

Raico says the conversation occurred in late October 2016. That was two months after Calk had openly talked of his hope to gain a cabinet post if Manafort's then-boss, Donald Trump, won the presidency.

__

3:10 p.m.

Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial has resumed with the testimony of a bank executive who says he was pressured for political reasons to give the former Trump campaign chairman more than $16 million in loans.

The trial of the former Trump campaign chairman had been delayed for several hours Friday, and the judge offered no explanation for the recess ahead of banker Dennis Raico's testimony.

Raico, who testified under an immunity agreement, is detailing for jurors how he grew uncomfortable by pressure from Federal Savings Bank chairman Stephen Calk to approve the loans. Prosecutors have said that Calk pushed through the loans for Manafort because he wanted a job in the Trump administration.

Raico told jurors that Calk specifically referenced being a candidate for secretary of the Treasury or Housing and Urban Development.

Manafort is being tried on charges of tax evasion and bank fraud.

__

10:50 a.m.

The judge in Paul Manafort's trial has called a recess without explanation.

U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis lll huddled with attorneys from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office and Manafort's defense lawyers, as well as court security officers, for more than 20 minutes before calling the recess. The judge then exited the courtroom toward the jury room.

The recess comes as prosecutors are preparing to finish their case Friday. Manafort faces charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.

___

10:45 a.m.

Prosecutors for Special Counsel Robert Mueller are asking the judge overseeing the fraud trial of Paul Manafort to correct an earlier statement.

On Thursday, prosecutors questioned a loan officer for Citizen's Bank of New York, asking about Manafort's 2016 loan application that the bank rejected. U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III interjected: "You might want to spend time on a loan that was granted."

Early Friday, prosecutors said Ellis' crack "misrepresents the law" regarding bank conspiracy and "is likely to confuse the jury."

Ellis has yet to comment on the motion.

A day earlier, the judge acknowledged that he likely erred when he angrily confronted them a day earlier.

___

12:01 a.m.

Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.

On Thursday, prosecutors returned to the nuts and bolts of their case against the former Trump campaign chairman as they sought to show he obtained millions of dollars in bank loans under false pretenses.

Attorneys for special counsel Robert Mueller also got a rare, and narrow, acknowledgment from U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III in Alexandria, Virginia, that he likely erred when he angrily confronted them over whether he had allowed a witness to watch the trial.

Thursday's testimony was devoid of some of the drama of recent days, when star witness Rick Gates was confronted about embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from Manafort and was forced to admit to an extramarital affair.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.