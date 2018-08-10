The Latest: Judge in Manafort case calls extended recess - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

The Latest: Judge in Manafort case calls extended recess

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Attorney Kevin Downing, left, gestures to the rest of the defense team for Paul Manafort, as the team leaves federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursd... (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Attorney Kevin Downing, left, gestures to the rest of the defense team for Paul Manafort, as the team leaves federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursd...
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). The defense team for Paul Manafort, including Kevin Downing, left, and Thomas Zehnle, right, arrive to attend federal court as the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman continues, in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Aug. 9,... (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). The defense team for Paul Manafort, including Kevin Downing, left, and Thomas Zehnle, right, arrive to attend federal court as the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman continues, in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Aug. 9,...
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Federal court is seen as the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort continues, in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Federal court is seen as the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort continues, in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Federal court, where the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will continue, is seen in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Federal court, where the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will continue, is seen in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). The defense team for Paul Manafort, including Thomas Zehnle, center, and Jay Nanavati, right, leave federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Aug. ... (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). The defense team for Paul Manafort, including Thomas Zehnle, center, and Jay Nanavati, right, leave federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Aug. ...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas facing drug counts in Vegas

    Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas facing drug counts in Vegas

    Friday, August 10 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-08-10 16:50:32 GMT
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police o...(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police o...
    Tech billionaire and advocate for crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.More >>
    Tech billionaire and advocate for crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.More >>

  • Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Friday, August 10 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-08-10 16:50:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...
    Children's advocates want the American Psychological Association to condemn the tech industry's practice of using persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens.More >>
    Children's advocates want the American Psychological Association to condemn the tech industry's practice of using persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens.More >>

  • GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

    GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

    Friday, August 10 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-08-10 16:50:19 GMT
    Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.More >>
    Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.More >>
    •   

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - The Latest on the bank fraud and tax evasion trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

The judge in Paul Manafort's trial has called a recess without explanation.

U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis lll huddled with attorneys from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office and Manafort's defense lawyers, as well as court security officers, for more than 20 minutes before calling the recess. The judge then exited the courtroom toward the jury room.

The recess comes as prosecutors are preparing to finish their case Friday. Manafort faces charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.

___

10:45 a.m.

Prosecutors for Special Counsel Robert Mueller are asking the judge overseeing the fraud trial of Paul Manafort to correct an earlier statement.

On Thursday, prosecutors questioned a loan officer for Citizen's Bank of New York, asking about Manafort's 2016 loan application that the bank rejected. U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III interjected: "You might want to spend time on a loan that was granted."

Early Friday, prosecutors said Ellis' crack "misrepresents the law" regarding bank conspiracy and "is likely to confuse the jury."

Ellis has yet to comment on the motion.

A day earlier, the judge acknowledged that he likely erred when he angrily confronted them a day earlier.

___

12:01 a.m.

Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.

On Thursday, prosecutors returned to the nuts and bolts of their case against the former Trump campaign chairman as they sought to show he obtained millions of dollars in bank loans under false pretenses.

Attorneys for special counsel Robert Mueller also got a rare, and narrow, acknowledgment from U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III in Alexandria, Virginia, that he likely erred when he angrily confronted them over whether he had allowed a witness to watch the trial.

Thursday's testimony was devoid of some of the drama of recent days, when star witness Rick Gates was confronted about embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from Manafort and was forced to admit to an extramarital affair.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.