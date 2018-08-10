Sand Springs Man Reported Missing

Sand Springs Police are asking the public to help with a man's disappearance. Kevin Kimber was last seen by his family at 7:30 a.m. August 8 when he left his home in Sand Springs. He was last known to be in Tulsa.

Kimber has dementia and could be lost and scared, according to police. They don't know what he was wearing when he disappeared but never leaves home without his Fedora.

If you have seen him or know anything that could help police in their search, call 918-246-2532.