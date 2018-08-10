Broken Arrow Dog Dock Diving Competition Set For This Weekend

A Broken Arrow dog training facility will hold its first North America Dock Diving competition for dogs. The event is open to the public at no cost on Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12.

K9 Manners & More is the only NADD dock diving facility in northeastern Oklahoma, and this is their inaugural event.

Dogs compete by jumping off a dock into a long pool to retrieve a toy. For the dogs - it's a fun day of chasing a toy and getting wet. For people - it's an enjoyable competition and way to interact with your pet.

"There are about 50 dogs scheduled to participate in around 225 splashes," said owner Mary Green. "We have some dogs that are pretty experienced, but this competition - being the first one in northeastern Oklahoma - will have some beginners too.

"It will be fun. And as time permits, people can try it out with their pets," she said.

Events run both days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a food truck available - aptly run by Hot Diggity Dogs.

K9 Manners & More is located at 1000 E. Memphis Street in Broken Arrow. You can learn more about the competition at North America Diving Dogs website.