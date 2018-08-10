Prosecutors: Father texted about baby found in river

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for food

An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert

Large study of British teen soccer players finds in-depth heart screenings sometimes uncover athletes at risk of cardiac arrest _ but not always.

(AP Photo/Robert Stevens). Dr. Sanjay Sharma, professor of cardiology at St. George's University of London, speaks during an interview on Wednesday Aug. 8, 2018 about a study he led which found procedures that can help identify athletes who are at risk...

(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.

The billionaire behind a proposal to split California in three says he's giving up on the effort after the state Supreme Court knocked it off the November ballot.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2014 file photo, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper presents his drivers license for identification purposes to Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of...

Firefighters are working to curb a wildfire threatening thousands of homes in the foothills south of Los Angeles before gusty winds can return to drive its explosive growth.

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...

An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Attorney Kevin Downing, left, gestures to the rest of the defense team for Paul Manafort, as the team leaves federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursd...

(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File). FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2018, file photo, Monte Campbell, of Stillwater, Okla., right, stands under the Brooklyn Bridge in the Manhattan borough after jumping into New York's East River to rescue a baby floating in the E...

(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File). FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2018, file photo, a New York Police Department officer stands guard as authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge in the Manh...

(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File). FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2018, file photo, authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan in New York. A Bronx father hopped a plane to Thail...

By STEPHEN R. GROVES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A man who fled to Thailand after allegedly tossing his dead 7-month-old son into a river sent a chilling text to the mother while he was on the run about the fate of her child, prosecutors said Friday.

When the mother asked where her son was, James Currie replied "you will never see (him) again," according to a criminal complaint.

Currie, 37, was ordered held without bail on Friday at an appearance in state court in Manhattan where Assistant District Attorney Shawn McMahon said he had been caught "literally on the other side of the world." The Bronx father was charged with concealing a human corpse as authorities continued to try to determine a cause of death.

Afterward, defense attorney Norman Williams said, "Everybody needs to keep an open mind and not convict this man until they see evidence that he did something wrong."

Currie is accused of throwing the lifeless, diaper-clad body of his son, Mason Saldana, into the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday. A tourist spotted the body and waded into the water to retrieve it.

According to the complaint, police obtained security videotape showing Currie, who lives separately from the child's mother, entering his apartment building on Saturday afternoon with the child, "who can be seen moving his extremities." On Sunday afternoon, video shows him leaving with a baby carrier on his chest with a blanket over it, this time showing no movement, the complaint says.

Transit records show that Currie then boarded a bus to travel to Manhattan, where he got on the subway, the complaint says. A few hours later, he entered the subway again in lower Manhattan where a security camera captured an image of him without the baby carrier, it says.

The baby's mother told police in New York that she became worried Monday when Currie failed to drop off their child at day care. She called 911, police said, telling the dispatcher that she had seen news reports about a baby found in the river and feared that it was her son.

On Wednesday, Currie texted the mother, telling her she would never see the child again, the complaint says. It adds that in other texts, he wrote, "I am not in the USA," and "The good news is that we will never see each other again."

Police say Currie had flown to Bangkok on Monday afternoon, switching flights along the way. An immigration police spokesman in Thailand, Col. Cherngron Rimpadee, told The Associated Press that by the time Currie touched down, immigration authorities there had been informed that he was wanted in the U.S. and detained him.

He was sent back to the U.S., where he was escorted off a plane at Kennedy Airport late Thursday and turned over to police and border agents.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.