Stitt, Cornett Exchange Statements Over Negative Campaign Ad

By Ryan Welton, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A war of words has broken out among Oklahoma's two Republican candidates for governor.

Kevin Stitt called a press conference Friday morning to respond to a negative ad put out by a political action committee called Oklahoma Values.

Stitt's campaign issued the following statement:
“Mick Cornett and his backers have decided they can’t win a positive campaign on the merits and instead have chosen to falsely and deliberately misrepresent my record as an Oklahoma job creator. Mayor Cornett should put an end to this negative campaign, pull these dishonest TV ads and commit to running a clean, transparent campaign.”

Mick Cornett's campaign sent News 9 the following statement:
"This is not our campaign’s ad, but these allegations about Mr. Stitt are true. Is it true his business committed fraud? Yes. Is it true he’s been kicked out of multiple states? Yes. Is it true he bundled subprime loans? Yes. Did he take Obama’s TARP bailout money? Yes. Oklahomans need to know the truth."

