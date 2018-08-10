2 Juveniles Lead BAPD On Chase, Crash Into Stop Sign - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

2 Juveniles Lead BAPD On Chase, Crash Into Stop Sign

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow Police arrested two juveniles after officers said they led them on a pursuit then crashed the car into a stop sign.

Just before 1:30 Friday morning, BAPD responded to the 200 block of West Los Angeles Street for reports of a car burglary.

Officers were told the suspects left the scene in a gray sedan and a nearby officer spotted the vehicle speeding on West Miami street and tried to stop it, a news release says.

The release says the car drove away and, after a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a stop sign.

Police said the juveniles surrendered and were positively identified by a witness and taken into custody.

No names have been released.

