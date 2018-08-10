Newspaper calls for war of words against Trump media attacks - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Newspaper calls for war of words against Trump media attacks

BOSTON (AP) - A Boston newspaper is calling for a coordinated editorial response to President Donald Trump's frequent attacks on the news media.

The Boston Globe has appealed to newspapers across the U.S. to publish editorials on Aug. 16 denouncing what it calls a "dirty war against the free press."

The Globe says it's appealing to editorial boards to take a stand regardless of their politics and whether they generally editorialize for or against the president's policies.

Trump often characterizes the media as "fake news" and journalists as his true political opponents.

Marjorie Pritchard, who oversees the Globe's editorial page, says dozens of newspapers have agreed so far to write their own editorials. She says they include both large metropolitan dailies along with many smaller publications.

