Police Searching For Missing Sand Springs Man

A 3-month-old baby is in DHS custody after police say her father broke several of her bones and shook her so hard she has brain damage.More >>
A 3-month-old baby is in DHS custody after police say her father broke several of her bones and shook her so hard she has brain damage.More >>
Sand Springs Police Department are searching for a Sand Springs man who went missing Wednesday. According to police Kevin David Kimber was last seen at his home on August 8th around 7:30 a.m.More >>
Sand Springs Police Department are searching for a Sand Springs man who went missing Wednesday. According to police Kevin David Kimber was last seen at his home on August 8th around 7:30 a.m.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!