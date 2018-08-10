Police Searching For Missing Sand Springs Man

Sand Springs Police Department are searching for a Sand Springs man who went missing Wednesday.

According to police Kevin David Kimber was last seen at his home on August 8th around 7:30 a.m. His sister who reported him missing last spoke with him on the phone later that day. Kimber indicated he was at a Wal-Mart and would be home soon but never returned.

Kimber is a 61-year-old white male with gray hair and brown eyes. His family says he suffers from dementia. If anyone sees him please call 911.