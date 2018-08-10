3-Month-Old Found With Broken Bones; Tulsa Parents In Custody - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

3-Month-Old Found With Broken Bones; Tulsa Parents In Custody

Posted: Updated:
Mug shots of Thomas Calloway and Ashleigh Calloway. [Tulsa County Jail] Mug shots of Thomas Calloway and Ashleigh Calloway. [Tulsa County Jail]
Mug shot of Jacob Ramsey. [Tulsa County Jail] Mug shot of Jacob Ramsey. [Tulsa County Jail]
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 3-month-old baby is in DHS custody after police say her father broke several of her bones and shook her so hard she has brain damage.

The 3-month-old was taken in for a checkup and doctors noticed suspicious bruises, then, after a more thorough exam, doctors discovered much more horrendous injuries.

An affidavit says she had a fracture to her right thigh bone, two breaks in her left thigh bone, a fracture to her left shin bone, two fractures on her right shin bone and two cracked ribs.

Plus, it says she had bleeding in her eyes and evidence of brain damage.

The affidavit says her father, Thomas Calloway, 21, first blamed the injuries on the family dog, but then admitted getting frustrated with the baby, shaking her hard, dropping her into a bouncy seat and pinning her legs to the bottom of her crib using his fists.

It says he never admitted getting the baby help after any of the incidents.

It also says the baby was severely underweight and the child's mother, Ashleigh Calloway, AKA Ashleigh Slack, 20, admitted seeing the bruises and not getting medical help.

Both are now in custody and the baby is with DHS.

In a separate case, the Tulsa cybercrimes unit arrested a Sand Springs man for having and sharing child pornography.

The arrest report says their undercover investigation led them to the home of Jacob Ramsey with a warrant.

They say he was asleep on the couch with his cell phone next to him; on the phone, they found a dozen images of child pornography.

This is the second Sand Springs man arrested this week, accused of child pornography.

8/7/2018 Related Story: OK Man Accused Of Having More Than 100 Images Of Child Porn Arrested

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Radio Partners

Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.