3-Month-Old Found With Broken Bones; Tulsa Parents In Custody

A 3-month-old baby is in DHS custody after police say her father broke several of her bones and shook her so hard she has brain damage.

The 3-month-old was taken in for a checkup and doctors noticed suspicious bruises, then, after a more thorough exam, doctors discovered much more horrendous injuries.

An affidavit says she had a fracture to her right thigh bone, two breaks in her left thigh bone, a fracture to her left shin bone, two fractures on her right shin bone and two cracked ribs.

Plus, it says she had bleeding in her eyes and evidence of brain damage.

The affidavit says her father, Thomas Calloway, 21, first blamed the injuries on the family dog, but then admitted getting frustrated with the baby, shaking her hard, dropping her into a bouncy seat and pinning her legs to the bottom of her crib using his fists.

It says he never admitted getting the baby help after any of the incidents.

It also says the baby was severely underweight and the child's mother, Ashleigh Calloway, AKA Ashleigh Slack, 20, admitted seeing the bruises and not getting medical help.

Both are now in custody and the baby is with DHS.

In a separate case, the Tulsa cybercrimes unit arrested a Sand Springs man for having and sharing child pornography.

The arrest report says their undercover investigation led them to the home of Jacob Ramsey with a warrant.

They say he was asleep on the couch with his cell phone next to him; on the phone, they found a dozen images of child pornography.

This is the second Sand Springs man arrested this week, accused of child pornography.

