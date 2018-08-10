Man says he killed city worker over yard rule 'harassment'

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for food

An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert

Firefighters are working to curb a wildfire threatening thousands of homes in the foothills south of Los Angeles before gusty winds can return to drive its explosive growth.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu). A firefighter keeps watch on the Holy Fire burning in the Cleveland National Forest in Lake Elsinore, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

A federal appeals court has overturned an ex-Pennsylvania congressman's bribery convictions but has let stand numerous other counts.

A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...

A San Francisco jury has awarded $289 million to a former school groundskeeper who claimed Monsanto's popular Roundup weed killer contributed to his terminal cancer.

A team of whale experts has injected an ailing killer whale with antibiotics in a rare emergency effort to save her.

(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...

Yosemite National Park will reopen Tuesday, 14 days after a wildfire choked the park with smoke at the peak of tourist season.

Two men who accepted a plea deal in exchange for each pleading no contest to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a California warehouse fire will likely be released from prison after serving just half their sentences.

(Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE- This combination of file June 2017 booking photos released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Max Harris, left, and Derick Almena, at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif. The two men,...

An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah man who shot and killed a city worker, torched her truck and set his neighbor's house on fire told witnesses that he did it after "years of harassment" over laws requiring cleanup of trash and weeds outside his home, police said Friday.

Kevin Wayne Billings, 64, said the code enforcement officer in suburban Salt Lake City "got what she deserved," police said in jail documents.

Jill Robinson had dealt with Billings before, but it was a routine call and code enforcement officers don't aim to harass residents, officials said.

He poured gasoline on Robinson's city pickup truck, then set it ablaze Thursday, police said. He also started a fire on his neighbor's deck that spread to their home and destroyed it, killing six dogs and two cats, police said.

Billings had wrongly accused the neighbors of reporting his yard to the city, a spokeswoman for the couple who lived next door said.

As the fires burned, he stood in his driveway, near the body, witnesses told police.

Billings was arrested on suspicion of aggravated arson, murder and other charges. No attorney was listed for him in court records, and there was no answer at a publicly listed phone number.

Police say they found an assault-style rifle, a handgun, bolt cutters, a propane torch and gas containers in his house.

Robinson, 52, was an unarmed, civilian worker who typically dealt with complaints about unkempt yards or abandoned cars, West Valley City officials said. Code enforcement officers are trained to leave and call police if people get hostile.

Robinson was remembered as a mother, grandmother and dedicated employee who loved softball. She had worked for the city for 10 years.

"She was always very friendly, quick to wave when you'd see her," city spokesman Sam Johnson said.

Other code enforcement officers were pulled off the streets immediately after the slaying. It wasn't clear how long that would last and it was too early to say if any safety changes would be made, Johnson said.

Court records show Billings had a history of code enforcement charges dating back decades.

After several months of prodding by the city, he pleaded guilty in 1992 to misdemeanor weed-control and bulky waste-accumulation charges and agreed to clean up his house. Five years later, a judge signed an order allowing the city to clean up waste they said was obstructing the view of the street.

The neighbors whose home Billings is accused of burning down had lived there less than a year, said Pam Nichols, whose employee, a fellow veterinarian, lived there.

Stephanie Sheen and her husband, Ryan Luke, didn't know Billings well, but last week he confronted Sheen and accused her of working for the city and reporting him, Nichols said. Though he showed signs of being a "hoarder," Sheen had never complained, Nichols said. She tried to tell him that, but he didn't seem satisfied.

"We're just lucky that she's alive, that he didn't kill her," Nichols said, who is acting as a spokeswoman for the family that's trying to rebuild after losing their pets and everything they own.

Sheen specialized in treating elderly animals and had adopted several, her boss said.

"She just figured they needed somebody to love them in their old age," Nichols said.

Luke was at home, working in the detached garage when the fire started. He broke out a window and heard the pets' cries but couldn't reach them in time, she said.

