TPD Looking For Suspect In Armed Robbery Of Two Donut Shops

Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say robbed two Tulsa donut shops at gunpoint.

The victims involved in these armed robberies are shaken but alive. Police think the same man is responsible for both crimes and they say they take his actions personally.

The robbery at Browns Donuts took 45 seconds. You can see a masked man wearing white gloves pointing a gun at an employee and demanding money.

When the owner walks out from the kitchen the robber points the gun at him and tells the young cashier to get on her knees.

“The human part of me is absolutely heartbroken that they had to go through that and the law enforcement guy in me is just angry that we have to have these kind of people preying on people who are making an honest living," said TPD Sgt. Shane Tuell.

After the owner empties the cash register, the robber leaves. That when the owner says he looked outside to see what kind of car the robber was driving, but you can see him suddenly come back inside.

The owner says he ran inside because the robber fired a shot at him which barely missed him and left this hole in the front of his car."

"There really is no reason for him turn around and shoot at the employee. That is just another extension of his evil," said Sgt. Tuell.

Police say 15 minutes later they think the same robber targeted this Daylight Donuts near downtown.

The store manager says this is the second time in six weeks they've been robbed this time children were inside. The kids weren't hurt, but even after the robber got the cash, he hits an employee.

"It hurts somebody, you know. He scared somebody,” said Daylight Donuts manager Setiewati Lim

"This is a very dangerous individual that has shown that if backed into a corner...will probably fight back,” said Sgt. Tuell.

Detectives need more information to solve this case. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.