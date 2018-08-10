'Oklahoma Vision Fund' To Be On November Ballot

An art show in Oklahoma City aims to help those in need.More >>
An art show in Oklahoma City aims to help those in need.More >>
A manslaughter charge has been dropped against the Garfield County sheriff, his attorney told News 9 Friday.More >>
A manslaughter charge has been dropped against the Garfield County sheriff, his attorney told News 9 Friday.More >>
The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Catoosa woman drowned in a family swimming pool. Deputies and Passford EMS responded to the reported drowning at the 28400 block of 31st street in Catoosa.More >>
The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Catoosa woman drowned in a family swimming pool. Deputies and Passford EMS responded to the reported drowning at the 28400 block of 31st street in Catoosa.More >>
Governor Mary Fallin has signed an executive proclamation placing the so-called “Oklahoma Vision Fund” on the November 6 general election ballot.More >>
Governor Mary Fallin has signed an executive proclamation placing the so-called “Oklahoma Vision Fund” on the November 6 general election ballot.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.