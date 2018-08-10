Manslaughter Charge Dropped Against Garfield County Sheriff

Gov. Mary Fallin's office says four counties in northeastern Oklahoma have been designated disaster areas because of drought, making farmers and ranchers eligible for federal assistance.More >>
Gov. Mary Fallin's office says four counties in northeastern Oklahoma have been designated disaster areas because of drought, making farmers and ranchers eligible for federal assistance.More >>
17-year-old Hayden Sainsbury is arrested after Tulsa Police say they found video evidence that implicated Sainsbury of being involved in the murder of Roy Cobb.More >>
17-year-old Hayden Sainsbury is arrested after Tulsa Police say they found video evidence that implicated Sainsbury of being involved in the murder of Roy Cobb.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!