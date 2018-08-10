Manslaughter Charge Dropped Against Garfield County Sheriff

A manslaughter charge has been dropped against the Garfield County sheriff, his attorney told News 9 Friday.

Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles was charged in connection with an inmate death in 2017. He still faces a misdemeanor nepotism charge.

Niles and five jail employees were indicted after the death of an inmate. Niles suspended himself until further notice and the county commissioners accepted his letter and suspended him with pay.

Three others are still facing a manslaughter charge.

