City Of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter Severely Overcrowded

The Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter says they have an influx of stray, abandoned, and unwanted pets since summer began, The overcrowding so much of an issue that employees have had to put down dozens of animals and more are expectedMore >>
The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Catoosa woman drowned in a family swimming pool. Deputies and Passford EMS responded to the reported drowning at the 28400 block of 31st street in Catoosa.More >>
