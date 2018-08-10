Tulsa Police Make Made In Murder Of Cyclist - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Make Made In Murder Of Cyclist

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Roy Cobb was shot and killed Wednesday night near the American Airlines plant.

17-year-old Hayden Sainsbury has been arrested after Police say they found video evidence that implicated Sainsbury as being involved in the murder. Sainsbury was arrested after TPD and Owasso PD recovered evidence at his home.

08/08/18 Related Story: Police Say Bicyclist Found Shot On Tulsa's North Mingo Road Dies

Detectives say Cobb would live at Sainsbury's Owasso home from time to time and there were allegations Cobb was abusing Sainsbury's mother.

Police say they had actually been to Sainsbury's house Wednesday night for an argument but didn't know it was connected to the shooting. More video evidence helped detectives develop a unique suspect vehicle that they found at Sainsbury's home earlier today.

The murder weapon has not yet been recovered and police say the investigation is ongoing. Hayden has been arrested for First Degree Murder in the murder of Roy Cobb.

08/09/2018 Related Story: Mother Of Man Murdered On Bicycle Speaks Out

