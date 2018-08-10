Tulsa Police Make Made In Murder Of Cyclist

Roy Cobb was shot and killed Wednesday night near the American Airlines plant.

17-year-old Hayden Sainsbury has been arrested after Police say they found video evidence that implicated Sainsbury as being involved in the murder. Sainsbury was arrested after TPD and Owasso PD recovered evidence at his home.

Detectives say Cobb would live at Sainsbury's Owasso home from time to time and there were allegations Cobb was abusing Sainsbury's mother.

Police say they had actually been to Sainsbury's house Wednesday night for an argument but didn't know it was connected to the shooting. More video evidence helped detectives develop a unique suspect vehicle that they found at Sainsbury's home earlier today.

The murder weapon has not yet been recovered and police say the investigation is ongoing. Hayden has been arrested for First Degree Murder in the murder of Roy Cobb.

