Rollover Crash Injures Woman In Tulsa

Part of Highway 169 near 51st street is back has been reopened after a rollover crash.

Tulsa police say an SUV was exiting off of the highway onto 51st street too fast and rolled over. Officers say this is another example of why many drivers need to slow down.

"People aren't saving as much time as they think that they are so just slow down a little bit, get there safely," said Craig Heatherly for TPD.

The driver is a woman in her 60s. She was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.