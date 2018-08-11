Drought Disaster Designation For 4 Northeast Oklahoma Counties

Gov. Mary Fallin's office says four counties in northeastern Oklahoma have been designated disaster areas because of drought, making farmers and ranchers eligible for federal assistance.More >>
Gov. Mary Fallin's office says four counties in northeastern Oklahoma have been designated disaster areas because of drought, making farmers and ranchers eligible for federal assistance.More >>
17-year-old Hayden Sainsbury is arrested after Tulsa Police say they found video evidence that implicated Sainsbury of being involved in the murder of Roy Cobb.More >>
17-year-old Hayden Sainsbury is arrested after Tulsa Police say they found video evidence that implicated Sainsbury of being involved in the murder of Roy Cobb.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!