Drought Disaster Designation For 4 Northeast Oklahoma Counties

By: Associated Press
Gov. Mary Fallin's office says four counties in northeastern Oklahoma have been designated disaster areas because of drought, making farmers and ranchers eligible for federal assistance.

Fallin's office said Friday that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue notified Fallin of the designation, which makes farmers and ranchers in adjoining counties in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas also eligible for aid.

The primary counties include Nowata, Rogers, Mayes and Delaware.

Adjacent counties are Washington, Tulsa, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Craig and Ottawa in Oklahoma; Montgomery and Labette counties in Kansas; McDonald County, Missouri and Benton County, Arkansas.

The declaration means farmers and ranchers in the counties can apply for certain types of aid, including emergency loans.

Local Farm Service Agency offices will have information on the declaration and how to apply for assistance.

