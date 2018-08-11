Weekend Events Around Green Country

There's a variety of fun events taking place around Green Country this weekend!

The 2018 Pow Wow of Champions is coming to the Mabee Center this weekend. There will be native music and dance, as well as handcrafted jewelry, pottery, art, and food. The event runs Saturday and Sunday starting at 11 a.m. Tickets are $8 per day or $15 for the entire weekend. Kids five and under get in free. Details here.

The annual K-9 Splash is this weekend at McClure Pool in Tulsa. Dogs will get to swim Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 per dog. Up to four people can get in free with each pet. Tickets must be bought at the Hicks Community Center ahead of time. All dogs participating in K-9 Splash must have current shots and be on a leash when entering or leaving the pool area. Details here.

Saturday is the Living Arts’ Greco-Roman inspired-Dionysian Nights fundraiser downtown. From 7 to 10 p.m., go back in time with a night full of gladiator games, costume contests, thematic performances, and art sales. Ticket prices vary depending on how much of the experience you’re wanting, but prices start at $125. Details here.

On Sunday, there will be a memorial ride for Thiemo Schmidt, the cyclist who was killed at 11th and Harvard last month. The route starts at Braden Park and ends at Guthrie Green. There will be a pre-ride safety talk at 3:30 p.m. Details here.