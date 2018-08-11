Growing Spokane, Washington, sheds its sleepy city image - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Growing Spokane, Washington, sheds its sleepy city image

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 8, 2018, craft donut shop owner Amy Pruchnic, right, talks with an employee at her busy new store in downtown Spokane, Wash. The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a goo... (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 8, 2018, craft donut shop owner Amy Pruchnic, right, talks with an employee at her busy new store in downtown Spokane, Wash. The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a goo...
(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 4, 2018, the downtown skyline is shown from the South Hill in Spokane, Wash. . The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a good economy and influx of new residents. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 4, 2018, the downtown skyline is shown from the South Hill in Spokane, Wash. . The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a good economy and influx of new residents.
(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 4, 2018, a construction crane looms over downtown and the Monroe Street Bridge in Spokane, Wash. The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a good economy and influx of new... (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 4, 2018, a construction crane looms over downtown and the Monroe Street Bridge in Spokane, Wash. The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a good economy and influx of new...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Growing Spokane, Washington, sheds its sleepy city image

    Growing Spokane, Washington, sheds its sleepy city image

    Saturday, August 11 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-08-11 16:10:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 8, 2018, craft donut shop owner Amy Pruchnic, right, talks with an employee at her busy new store in downtown Spokane, Wash. The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a goo...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 8, 2018, craft donut shop owner Amy Pruchnic, right, talks with an employee at her busy new store in downtown Spokane, Wash. The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a goo...
    Spokane is booming, with a hot real estate market, a fast-growing population and a rising arts and entertainment sector.More >>
    Spokane is booming, with a hot real estate market, a fast-growing population and a rising arts and entertainment sector.More >>

  • US students turn grief into tech startup after France attack

    US students turn grief into tech startup after France attack

    Saturday, August 11 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-08-11 16:10:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). University of California students, from left, Anjali Banerjee, Alice Ma and Tyler Heintz walk near the university's campus Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in, Berkeley, Calif. The students who were in Nice, France when a terror...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). University of California students, from left, Anjali Banerjee, Alice Ma and Tyler Heintz walk near the university's campus Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in, Berkeley, Calif. The students who were in Nice, France when a terror...
    University of California, Berkeley students who were in the French city of Nice when a man drove a 19-ton truck through the crowd, killing their classmate and 85 other people, have turned their grief into building...More >>
    University of California, Berkeley students who were in the French city of Nice when a man drove a 19-ton truck through the crowd, killing their classmate and 85 other people, have turned their grief into building a tech startup to fight terrorism.More >>

  • Trump's tariffs boost rebuilding costs for wildfire victims

    Trump's tariffs boost rebuilding costs for wildfire victims

    Saturday, August 11 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-08-11 16:09:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after a wildfire swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported cons...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after a wildfire swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported cons...
    President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported construction materials are making it more expensive to rebuild homes lost to wildfires and other natural disasters.More >>
    President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported construction materials are making it more expensive to rebuild homes lost to wildfires and other natural disasters.More >>
    •   

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Spokane, Washington, has long been in Seattle' shadow. But now the Lilac City is luring more jobs and has a hot real estate market, a fast-growing population and a rising arts and entertainment sector.

The state's second-largest city has for decades been known as a sleepy place with cheap housing and slow growth. But the economic recovery has reached this community of 217,000 people near the Washington-Idaho border.

Many new residents are seeking cheaper housing, easier commutes, good schools and a work-life balance. That's according to business recruiter Todd Mielke, who says Spokane has those in abundance.

In addition to young families, the Spokane region is drawing lots of retirees who bring disposable income.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.