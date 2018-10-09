Mounds Man Accused Of Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl
MOUNDS, Oklahoma - A Creek County man is in jail after police say he molested a young girl. They say it happened at a home in a rural area near Mounds.
Aaron Phillip Wilson is facing child sex abuse charges along with rape in the first degree, accused of molesting an 8-year-old girl.
"It's a terrible crime nonetheless, but even this just makes it that much more concerning," said Chief Deputy Fred Clark, Creek County Sheriff's Office.
Clark said the girl told a family member what happened, and that family member alerted authorities. The girl told deputies that Aaron Wilson molested her on multiple occasions while watching pornographic videos on his cell phone.
"We set up a forensic interview with her with an investigator, and we were able to determine that there was a situation that occurred - that she was molested," said Chief Deputy Fred Clark.
The Sheriff's Office called Sapulpa Police Department to help. They have a trained investigator who specializes in doing forensic interviews with sexual assault victims of all ages, even young children.
"It's set up where the forensic interviewer was able to do an interview, and the victim was able to disclose everything that occurred," Clark said.
A Creek County detective interviewed Wilson late this summer and said the "cringed" and would not make eye contact but denied the girl's allegations. The affidavit said Wilson later phone the detective crying, asking that he have no bond and "jail didn't scare him."
The Creek County Sheriff's Office said they worked hard to put him behind bars.
"We take all of them serious, but this one kind of struck a nerve with out investigators so we worked hard to get a warrant for this guy and get him in jail," Clark said.
The detective also said he got a search warrant for Wilson's phone and found multiple videos that matched the 8-year-old's description.
His next court date is set for October 12, 2018, records show. He is facing a $10,000 bond.