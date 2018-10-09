Gov. Mary Fallin has issued a state of emergency for all 77 counties after widespread rain and high winds event.

Fallin said she issued the state of emergency due to flooding, severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds that the state has seen since Oct. 5. 

At least eight tornadoes were reported in central Oklahoma after a line of storms made its way through the state Tuesday morning.

Under the executive order, the state of emergency lasts for 30 days.