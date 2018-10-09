News
Broken Arrow Expressway Reopened At 13th & Peoria In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow Expressway in midtown Tulsa is once again open following a standoff with Tulsa Police. The highway was closed at 13th and Peoria because a woman was standing on the bridge.
Police said the woman came down on her own and is not injured.
Tulsa Police closed down the Broken Arrow Expressway at 13th and Peoria during the standoff.
Police spoke to the reportedly suicidal woman until she voluntarily surrendered. Officers said she was transported to a mental hospital for an evaluation.
TRAFFIC ALERT The BA Expwy is shutdown at 13th & Peoria due to a suicidal subject. Please avoid the area.— Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) October 9, 2018