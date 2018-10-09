TPD Searches For Carjacking Suspects
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for the men who carjacked a woman a knifepoint.
Police said the woman was in her car at a Tulsa mall when two men walked up to her, threatened her with a knife, and took off with her car.
Police found the stolen SUV hours later after officers say three men crashed it into a Cash America Pawn shop near 49th and South Peoria when the store was closed.
Police said the men ran off without taking anything from inside.
"They did not actually commit a burglary, but we are still unsure as to their motivation or to why they left before taking anything from the pawn shop," said Sergeant Brian Blair.
Right now, police are working to get security footage from the mall and from Cash America Pawn, hoping to identify the men.