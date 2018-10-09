News
Broken Arrow Firefighters Put Out Blazing Torch Bottles
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Firefighters were able to put out what could've been a very dangerous gas fire near Albany and 129th East Avenue.
Firefighters say when they arrived they found two torch bottles blowing fire. They say thanks to a quick response, no one in the building was hurt.
"So that could've burned for an extended period of time till the bottles emptied. So we're very fortunate that situation wasn't close to anything else that was flammable," said Deputy Fire Chief James Suddath.
Firefighters say they were able to put out the fire within 2 minutes of getting the call.