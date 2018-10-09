Facebook Post Claims Tulsa Women Are Being Abducted
TULSA, Oklahoma - Lots of people are worried after seeing posts on social media about sex traffickers trying to abduct people in Tulsa.
News On 6 crime reporter Lori Fullbright got to the bottom of the rumors and found the truth.
Any report of an abduction or an attempted abduction would come to Tulsa's Amber Alert Command Center and they have searched their records, their reports, talked to their intelligence people and they have seen no such reports.
The Facebook post has certainly made the rounds, saying sex traffickers in two different vehicles with Arkansas plates, tried to kidnap people at three different Tulsa locations, but police say if that happened, nobody bothered to tell them.
"Just because you're reading it on social media, doesn't mean it's fact," said Sergeant John Adams with the TPD Exploitation Unit.
Police said it would be better for people to check with the department to get the facts first, before sharing some of these posts and creating fear and hysteria for no reason and people need to be educated.
It's much more likely that a sex trafficker would reach out to your child through an app, like Kik, make friends with them, tell them they're pretty, tell them they'll buy them nice things and get them to meet them in person and that's when bad happens.
That's much more likely than someone trying to snatch them off the street.
Police said if you're concerned about a situation, call them, because they would much rather come out and learn it was nothing than learn later something bad did happen, but no one notified them quickly enough.
They said it's smart for everyone to be vigilant, take safety precautions, and have a plan in case the worst were to happen.
"You don't have to live in fear, you just have to be aware," said Sergeant Adams.
So, if something like this does happen to you or you see it happen, the best thing to do is call 911 rather than simply post it on Facebook.