Tulsa Police: Watch Out For 'Cadillac Burglars'
TULSA, Oklahoma - We are learning more about the two people Tulsa Police are calling the "Cadillac Burglars." Detectives said these two people could be armed - so if you see the vehicle just call police right away.
Police shared pictures from the surveillance video that caught the two during a burglary of a home near 86th and Maplewood. The man and woman were driving a 1988 Black Cadillac when they stole items from a home on October 3rd, according to police.
Investigators found the original owner of the Cadillac through the license plate, and he confirmed he sold the two suspects the car recently in Oklahoma City. That owner told police he did see a gun on one of them during the transaction.
Detective Jason Lawless says the high quality of the surveillance video will make a huge difference in their investigation.
"It definitely is worth the investment because when it does happen it helps us identify people and get property back because of that," said Detective Jason Lawless, Tulsa Police.
The Cadillac is a black 1988 model with license plate GGA-829. If you see it, call police.