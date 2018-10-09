Woman Arrested For DUI, Dangerous Chase In Moore
OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman driving under the influence was arrested after leading officers on a chase and crashing into vehicles in Moore Monday.
According to the Moore Police Department the woman was accused of petty larceny and when she a Dick’s Sporting Goods store near Southeast 19th Street and Interstate 35, she spotted a police car.
The woman believed the police car was following her and she sped away, according to authorities.
During the pursuit, the woman reportedly crashed into at least three vehicles before she was stopped at Southeast 29th Street.
Two people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after being struck.
Moore Police says the suspect was arrested for driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash and felony eluding. Her name has not been released at this time.