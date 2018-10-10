POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A couple wanted on warrants out of Tulsa County on charges of child neglect are in the Pottawatomie County Jail. 

30-year-old Britney Crawley and 37-year-old Tommy Crawley were arrested Tuesday.

Tulsa Police say the couple was asleep when their 2-year-old daughter was severely burned on her chest, neck and back.

Police say her 9-year-old brother initially took the blame but later said he had been coached.