Crime
Tulsa Couple Wanted For Child Neglect Arrested
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A couple wanted on warrants out of Tulsa County on charges of child neglect are in the Pottawatomie County Jail.
30-year-old Britney Crawley and 37-year-old Tommy Crawley were arrested Tuesday.
Two arrested on warrants in Pott. Co. after police say their two-year-old was so badly burned, she needed treatment at a Texas hospital. pic.twitter.com/VLjkxp8tGE— Dave Davis (@DaveDavisKOTV) October 10, 2018
Tulsa Police say the couple was asleep when their 2-year-old daughter was severely burned on her chest, neck and back.
Police say her 9-year-old brother initially took the blame but later said he had been coached.