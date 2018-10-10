News
QuikTrip Named Among Top Convenience Stores For Food
TULSA, Oklahoma - QuikTrip ranks among the top convenience stores when it comes to food, according to a recent national survey.
The Tulsa-based convenience store chain ranked third in the latest dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index, which ranked retailers for food in the $291 billion U.S. convenience, dollar and drug markets.
Quality-focused regional banners such as Kwik Trip, Wawa, and Quik Trip have stronger emotional connections with customers compared to the larger, national banners.
It says the core preference drivers are convenience, prices and quality.
The survey placed QuikTrip ahead of CVS, Walgreens and Dollar Tree.