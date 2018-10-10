After a bumpy ride yesterday with severe weather threats across the area, we’ll be experiencing some nice fall weather before additional rain chances arrive this weekend as some of the “moisture” from Tropical Storm Sergio moves across the state. Heavy rainfall will be possible sometime either Saturday afternoon or early Sunday morning. A surface low is likely to develop across the Red River and will move eastward through the weekend. This should keep most of northern Oklahoma on the cool side of the system while locations along the Red River into southeastern Oklahoma and north Texas may a little closer to the warm sector. Another surface front will move across the state Sunday keeping the cooler fall like weather in place across eastern Oklahoma. Before this occurs, a fast-moving system will move across Kansas Friday and may bring us a few spotty showers across northern Oklahoma.