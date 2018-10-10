News
Edmond Utility Workers Heading To Florida
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Some Oklahomans are en route to Florida to lend a helping hand ahead of Hurricane Michael making landfall.
Members of the Edmond Electric crew left Tuesday, heading to Tallahassee, Florida to help with recovery efforts.
Edmond Electric crews should arrive in Florida on Thursday to assist in power restoration efforts related to #HurricaneMichael. Thank you to these guys and their families for making this sacrifice to help others. #PublicPower pic.twitter.com/APJOnSigcO— City of Edmond (@CityofEdmond) October 9, 2018
No word on what the team's timeline is, but they will have a better idea once the hurricane makes landfall.