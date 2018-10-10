Oklahoma Students Taking Part In 'National Walk To School Day'
TULSA, Oklahoma - Hundreds of Green Country students laced up their best walking shoes Wednesday as they participated in "National Walk to School Day."
Students from McClure Elementary walked to school from Heller Park.
A spokesperson with Tulsa Public Schools said ten of its schools participated in "Walk to School Day" including students from McClure.
It was an early start as they met at the park to warm up before the walk.
"We touched our knees and we runned and touched our toes," said third-grader Alexis Delgado.
The kids were full of energy as they walked nearly a mile to McClure and they made it to school in nearly 20 minutes!
P.E. teacher Michael McShane was there with the students every step of the way and said they were looking forward to Wednesday’s walk.
"I'm amazed daily when I roll up to school, 6:30, 7:00. The smiles, the hugs I receive. Our community is strong," said PE teacher Michael McShane.
TPS said more than 300 of its students participated in the walk.
Teachers, parents, and community leaders also came out.
Elementary and middle school students in Bartlesville Public Schools also took part in National Walk To School Day.