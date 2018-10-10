Police: Armed Man Threatens Tulsa Woman After Entering Her Apartment
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrest a Tulsa man who they say followed a woman into her apartment early Wednesday and threatened her with a knife.
The man is identified as 62-year-old John Mullenax.
Police say the incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. near 13th and Peoria.
Officers state in Mullenax's arrest report, the victim was coming back from doing laundry, when Mullenax, walked in behind her.
Once inside, Mullenax handed her some checks and told her to cash them. Officers say when the woman told Mullenax she was going to call police, he asked her not to call, then threatened her with a knife.
Police say when she screamed for help, Mullenax lunged at her while holding the knife. The victim then ran out the back door of her apartment.
Police booked John Mullenax into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including first-degree burglary and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Jail records show he has a court appearance set for October 17th.