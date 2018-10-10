Medical Marijuana Group Working To Keep Patients Safe
OKLAHOMA CITY - A bipartisan group working on medical marijuana will meet again Wednesday in Oklahoma City with hopes of keeping patients safe from tainted marijuana.
The group is considering a couple of topics, including banking and taxation issues when it comes to medical marijuana.
State lawmakers in the bipartisan working group will hear presentations made by four different people.
An Oklahoma Banking Commissioner and representatives from the Oklahoma Bankers Association, Oklahoma Credit Union Association and the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
But that's not all, they are scheduled to take a vote on laboratory testing priorities.
Last week, the working group asked questions and got comments from representatives with the state Department of Agriculture and Environmental Quality.
Lawmakers will also look into possibly changing lab testing rules and priorities.