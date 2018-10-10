Body Recovered From Creek Believed To Be Missing Teen From Carter County
TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma - Emergency crews believe a body they found at a creek Tuesday night could be one of two missing teens from Carter County.
Tishomingo Police said the body was recovered from Pennington Creek shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Johnston County Emergency Management, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the sheriff's office and several fire and dive teams have operated their search effort since Sunday.
The teenage boys were last heard from when went swimming at the Pennington Creek Sunday. The teens are reportedly 17 and 19 years of age.
The medical examiner has yet to identify the body.
At this time the search for the missing men is ongoing. Search efforts from the Dam in Tishomingo downstream to the Tishomingo Wildlife Refuge by multiple watercraft continues by OHP, USF&W, and local teams.