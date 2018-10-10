Crime
OHP Arrests Arkansas Murder Suspect In Edmond
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrests a man accused of killing his mother and father in Franklin County, Arkansas.
Troopers found and arrested 23-year-old Dustin Jordan on I-35 north of Oklahoma City.
KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith says on Monday, October 8th, Franklin County deputies found the bodies of his parents, Kathy and Michael Jordan in their rural Edna home.
Deputies initially responded for a welfare check when they noticed a bullet hole in a window of the Jordan's home. After getting a search warrant, they discovered the bodies inside.
A search then began for Dustin Jordan and ended at 10 p.m. Tuesday in Edmond with his arrest.